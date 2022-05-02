Advertisement

Knox County Schools elementary students invited to read free book over summer

The Chocolate Touch is the book K-5 students across Knox County can read this summer in the launch of “One Book, Read City.”(WVLT/ Ashley Bohle)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Book, Read City, a community-wide literacy initiative, launched at Sterchi Elementary Monday morning.

It’s a program Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, and Board of Education District 6 Representative Betsy Henderson have partnered together to encourage dialogue and foster reading at home while building a strong community identity.

More than 33,000 students received a free copy of “The Chocolate Touch.” It’s a book about a boy when he touches something it turns into chocolate.

Students are encouraged to read the book over the summer.

Younger students can have the book read to them, and older students can read independently or with an older sibling or caregiver.

The goal is to enhance reading and learn new vocabulary.

