Knoxville police investigating ‘suspicious package’ found near reproductive health center
Traffic has been closed surrounding the area.
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a “suspicious package” found at a reproductive health center on Monday morning, according to a social media post.
The package was reportedly found behind the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health located on Clinch Avenue. As of 10:10 a.m., the Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew was on the scene.
As a result, pedestrian and vehicle traffic has been closed off in the area surrounding 16th and Clinch Avenue out of caution, officials said.
