Knoxville police investigating ‘suspicious package’ found near reproductive health center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a “suspicious package” found at a reproductive health center on Monday morning, according to a social media post.

The package was reportedly found behind the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health located on Clinch Avenue. As of 10:10 a.m., the Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew was on the scene.

As a result, pedestrian and vehicle traffic has been closed off in the area surrounding 16th and Clinch Avenue out of caution, officials said.

Officers are investigating a possible suspicious package that was found behind the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health on Clinch Ave. EOD is on scene. Officers have closed off pedestrian & vehicle traffic in the area surrounding 16th & Clinch out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/PYNIudmUjJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 2, 2022

