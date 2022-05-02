Advertisement

Lady Vol basketball adds transfer forward from UGA

Jillian Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman season at the University of Georgia.
Georgia forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) runs up the court during the first half of an NCAA...
Georgia forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) runs up the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Georgia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee women’s basketball added some depth to its frontcourt Monday. Jillian Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman season at the University of Georgia.

Hollingshead, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American, was rated the No. 16 overall player by ProspectsNation.com and ranked No. 37 in the espnW 100. In addition to earning McDonald’s accolades, Hollingshead participated in the 2021 Jordan Brand Classic.

“Jillian is a talented and experienced forward, and with her size and skill set she has the ability to play and be effective in multiple positions. Her personality and high character will be a great fit with our team and culture,” said Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper.

Hollingshead appeared in 20 games last season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

