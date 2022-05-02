Advertisement

Man arrested after striking Lebanon officer’s car


The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man Sunday morning after he struck the patrol car of a...
The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man Sunday morning after he struck the patrol car of a Lebanon officer.(Lebanon PD)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man Sunday morning after he struck the patrol car of a Lebanon officer.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, two units were assisting a disabled tractor on I-40 at 6:30 am this morning when officer Miller’s vehicle was struck by 33-year-old Jesus Ortega. Miller was in the car at the time of the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Police say that Miller was also transported to a nearby hospital. Miller has been released and is now recovering. THP arrested Ortega for driving on a revoked license.

Side view of crushed car.
Side view of crushed car.(Lebanon PD)
Significant damage was sustained to officer Miller's car after the incident.
Significant damage was sustained to officer Miller's car after the incident.(Lebanon PD)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

The 1982 World's Fair Flag
Former Knoxville mayor remembers planning World’s Fair 40 years ago
Jason Wynn was turned over to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office following the arrest.
Sevierville police arrest attempted first degree murder suspect
Local restaurant Petro’s also started at the World’s Fair.
Former Knoxville mayor remembers planning World’s Fair 40 years ago
The bill is one of several that passed this year that block COVID-19 safety requirements.
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign