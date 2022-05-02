Man arrested after striking Lebanon officer’s car

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man Sunday morning after he struck the patrol car of a Lebanon officer.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, two units were assisting a disabled tractor on I-40 at 6:30 am this morning when officer Miller’s vehicle was struck by 33-year-old Jesus Ortega. Miller was in the car at the time of the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Police say that Miller was also transported to a nearby hospital. Miller has been released and is now recovering. THP arrested Ortega for driving on a revoked license.

Side view of crushed car. (Lebanon PD)

Significant damage was sustained to officer Miller's car after the incident. (Lebanon PD)

