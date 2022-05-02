Advertisement

Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say

Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he called police and said he “may have killed his wife,” officials said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received the call from Charles Bradley early Monday morning.

When officers responded to the home, they found Bradley’s wife dead from gunshot wounds. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Bradley was booked into Tulsa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Bradley’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, jail records show.

Tulsa police said they are still investigating and cannot provide further details on the case right now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, matriarch of The Judds, dies at 76
Samantha Mayes
Body found in field identified as missing Speedwell woman

Latest News

New Tennessee head soccer coach
Kirt introduced as UT head soccer coach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body camera video shows Thomas...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Depp’s agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse ‘catastrophic’
From May 2 through May 8, local residents can visit Anakeesta during ‘Local Appreciation Week’...
Anakeesta to offer $5 admission to locals this week