Morning rain/storms to afternoon sunshine Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms arrive early Tuesday morning for some of us, but not all of us. Scattered on and off storms really continue throughout the week with those warm temperatures!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enjoy this mild evening as on and off rain chances begin Tuesday morning and last throughout the week!

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy with spotty rain and storms developing overnight into the early morning hours. A few more storms move into the northwest corner of our area, the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, by the morning. We’ll drop to around 62 degrees.

Tuesday is toasty, with a high of 84 degrees, in between those few morning storms and the afternoon’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy view. Higher humidity makes it feel a little hotter and helps to create a spotty pocket of rain or a storm in the afternoon through the evening. More rain and storms arrive overnight into early Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms carry over into Wednesday morning to mid-morning. More spotty chances and some sunshine is possible by Wednesday afternoon. Highs remain near 82 degrees.

It’s back to spotty rain chances on Thursday, only to go back up to a 60% coverage Thursday night through Friday night, as we have on and off rain and storms to end the week.

We’re continuing to monitor the latest timing in your First Alert 8-Day Planner for Mother’s Day weekend. As of now, we’re looking at decreasing coverage of rain and storms Saturday, and a dip to mid-70s for highs for the weekend.

