Advertisement

Morning rain/storms to afternoon sunshine Tuesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking on and off rain and storms throughout the week.
Early rain/storms for some Tuesday
Early rain/storms for some Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms arrive early Tuesday morning for some of us, but not all of us. Scattered on and off storms really continue throughout the week with those warm temperatures!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enjoy this mild evening as on and off rain chances begin Tuesday morning and last throughout the week!

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy with spotty rain and storms developing overnight into the early morning hours. A few more storms move into the northwest corner of our area, the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, by the morning. We’ll drop to around 62 degrees.

Tuesday is toasty, with a high of 84 degrees, in between those few morning storms and the afternoon’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy view. Higher humidity makes it feel a little hotter and helps to create a spotty pocket of rain or a storm in the afternoon through the evening. More rain and storms arrive overnight into early Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms carry over into Wednesday morning to mid-morning. More spotty chances and some sunshine is possible by Wednesday afternoon. Highs remain near 82 degrees.

It’s back to spotty rain chances on Thursday, only to go back up to a 60% coverage Thursday night through Friday night, as we have on and off rain and storms to end the week.

We’re continuing to monitor the latest timing in your First Alert 8-Day Planner for Mother’s Day weekend. As of now, we’re looking at decreasing coverage of rain and storms Saturday, and a dip to mid-70s for highs for the weekend.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, matriarch of The Judds, dies at 76
Multi-vehicle crash blocked Millertown Pike Sunday afternoon.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Millertown Pike as crews free trapped passenger

Latest News

Warm, sunny start to the week.
Back to a nice, warm day, ahead of more storms at times this week
Back to a nice, warm day, ahead of more storms at times this week
Back to a nice, warm day, ahead of more storms at times this week
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Clearing out on Monday with warm sunshine
Scattered rain and storms are with us this week.
First Alert Weather Sunday