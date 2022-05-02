Psychologist: Conversations key to check in on mental health

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One in six adults will face a mental health issue in their lifetime, according to the director of outpatient services for the Knox County Adult Clinic and the Anderson County outpatient site with the McNabb Center.

“I think it’s important that we just take a moment and ask the hard questions,” Jennifer Phillips, with the McNabb Center said, “We really want to open the conversation.”

Country music legend Naomi Judd’s death came on the cusp of Mental Health Awareness Month. Her daughters said they lost their mother to mental illness.

“Mental illness doesn’t discriminate. Everybody gets touched by mental illness at some point whether it’s personally or in their life through someone else,” Phillips said.

She said similar to physical health people may notice feeling different than your normal self.

“The first symptoms that you’re going to see are going to be things that interfere with your daily life activities, so you know irritability or doing things that you might not normally do,” she said.

Phillips recommended turning to someone you trust.

“Lots of times we put societal expectations on people and we assume they’re doing ok because they appear to be doing ok, so we don’t always ask hard questions like how are you feeling today and can I help you?”

If your or someone you know needs help contact the suicide prevention helpline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.