Search underway for missing pregnant woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department asked for public assistance in locating a missing pregnant woman.
Chelsea Jennings, 31, went missing from the University of Tennessee Medical Center Sunday night around 11:00 p.m., according to officials.
The woman is approximately five months pregnant and has “serious health concerns.” According to a release, she could have been picked up by a man named Dylan Wilson in a 2003 silver Audi 43Q with TN tag 14BD12.
A KPD spokesperson said she was previously known to visit the Townview area.
Those with information about Jennings’ whereabouts are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online, via the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.
