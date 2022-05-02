Search underway for missing pregnant woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department asked for public assistance in locating a missing pregnant woman.

Chelsea Jennings, 31, went missing from the University of Tennessee Medical Center Sunday night around 11:00 p.m., according to officials.

The woman is approximately five months pregnant and has “serious health concerns.” According to a release, she could have been picked up by a man named Dylan Wilson in a 2003 silver Audi 43Q with TN tag 14BD12.

A KPD spokesperson said she was previously known to visit the Townview area.

Those with information about Jennings’ whereabouts are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online, via the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

She has been known to frequent the Townview area. Anyone who sees Chelsea is asked to call 9-1-1, while anyone with info concerning her whereabouts should contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165 or by texting **TIPS. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.