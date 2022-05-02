Advertisement

Secretary of State creates system to track possible voter fraud


Election
Election(MGN)
By Billy Hodge
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has announced today a system to reporter voter fraud. The Text to Report Voter Fraud system is being put in place ahead of the State and County primaries that are scheduled for tomorrow.

Using a cell phone or other texting device, Tennesseans can text ‘TN’ to 45995. They will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The Division of Elections reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any Election Day impropriety and works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action.

“Making it easy for Tennesseans to vote while protecting the integrity of our elections is our highest priority,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With our new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, we’re giving voters a safe and convenient way to alert us to any Election Day issues so that our office can take appropriate action. I encourage Tennesseans to let us know if they see anything that could be voter fraud and about their voter experience, whether negative or positive.”

On Tuesday, May 3, primaries for Republican or Democratic, judicial or county office candidates are taking place in 74 of Tennessee counties.

To see which counties are having a primary, visit bit.ly/May3Election.

