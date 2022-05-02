Vols pick up commitment from Ohio State defensive back transfer Andre Turrentine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee picked up a much needed commitment from a transfer safety Monday morning. Former four-star recruit and Ohio State transfer Andre Turrentine announced his decision to return to his native Tennessee and play for the Vols.

Turrentine played high school football at Ensworth in Nashville, where he helped lead the Tigers to the 2019 state semifinals. The 6′0″, 175lb defender was the no. 4 ranked prospect in the state coming out of high school in 2021 and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Volquest.com’s Austin Price sat down with Turrentine Monday morning to discuss his commitment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.