Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, a woman claiming to be Chelsea Jennings called WVLT News saying she is safe and not missing.

A reporter called the number back of the person claiming to be Jennings, who said they were the missing pregnant woman, she is safe and she does not know why police said she is missing.

The caller said she has missed a week of work and that her boyfriend talked to a nurse before she checked out.

The caller also said she checked out because she needed a “damn cigarette” and to remove all reports of her missing because it is “costing me my job.”

Our reporter offered to Facetime with the individual or meet up for an interview but the other line went silent on the phone, and a text message has not been returned.

WVLT reached out to the Knoxville Police Department who said there was no update in her case and to their knowledge, she is still missing.

WVLT has also reached out to a woman claiming to be Jennings’ mother to see if the number is Jennings’ or if they have communicated with her today. The woman did confirm that the number that called WVLT was her daughter’s.

