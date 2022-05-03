Advertisement

Crews rescue hunting dog trapped inside GSMNP cave

The rescue took place on English Mountain yesterday evening.
The crews said they were thrilled to save Storm, a hunting dog who had fallen inside a cave.
The crews said they were thrilled to save Storm, a hunting dog who had fallen inside a cave.(Walden's Creek Fire Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a hunting dog fell in a 35-foot shaft inside a cave, crews in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park came to the rescue.

Members of the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to English Mountain yesterday evening to plan and execute the rescue, officials said.

According to a social media post, the crews leveraged a high-angle rope system to enter the shaft located in the cave. After repelling down, they found the hunting dog, named Storm, and lifted him to safety in a harness. Afterward, rescue climbers were also raised through the shaft.

“We are thrilled that Storm made it out safely,” a WCVFD spokesperson said.

