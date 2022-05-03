Crews rescue hunting dog trapped inside GSMNP cave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a hunting dog fell in a 35-foot shaft inside a cave, crews in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park came to the rescue.

Members of the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to English Mountain yesterday evening to plan and execute the rescue, officials said.

According to a social media post, the crews leveraged a high-angle rope system to enter the shaft located in the cave. After repelling down, they found the hunting dog, named Storm, and lifted him to safety in a harness. Afterward, rescue climbers were also raised through the shaft.

“We are thrilled that Storm made it out safely,” a WCVFD spokesperson said.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.