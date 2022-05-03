Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire in Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:57 a.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Powell Drive at Brickyard Road. Upon arrival, they found all the occupants out of their vehicles. They also said one of the vehicles was fully engulfed by flames, officials said.

The occupants were treated and taken to the trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Rural Metro spokesperson.

Powell Drive was closed while crews cleared up and towed vehicles away.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a car crash and fire Powell Drive at Brickyard. Please seek alternate routes if you travel this roadway. pic.twitter.com/MQ8GXk06Ma — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 3, 2022

