Advertisement

Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire in Powell

Powell Drive was closed while crews cleared up and towed vehicles away.
When crews arrived they found all occupants out of the cars and one car fully engulfed by flames.
When crews arrived they found all occupants out of the cars and one car fully engulfed by flames.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:57 a.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Powell Drive at Brickyard Road. Upon arrival, they found all the occupants out of their vehicles. They also said one of the vehicles was fully engulfed by flames, officials said.

The occupants were treated and taken to the trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Rural Metro spokesperson.

Powell Drive was closed while crews cleared up and towed vehicles away.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign
Samantha Mayes
Body found in field identified as missing Speedwell woman
The woman could be in the Townview area.
Search underway for missing pregnant woman
The package was found behind a reproductive health center.
Knoxville police determine ‘suspicious package’ not dangerous, explosive

Latest News

Anakeesta to offer $5 admission to locals this week
Anakeesta to offer $5 admission to locals this week
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Spotty rain and storms today.
Warmer, gusty winds and high humidity ahead of a few storms
Pilot offers benefits for full-time and part-time members.
Pilot Company looking to fill 10,000 job openings