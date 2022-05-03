Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire in Powell
Powell Drive was closed while crews cleared up and towed vehicles away.
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash Tuesday morning.
At approximately 6:57 a.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Powell Drive at Brickyard Road. Upon arrival, they found all the occupants out of their vehicles. They also said one of the vehicles was fully engulfed by flames, officials said.
The occupants were treated and taken to the trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Rural Metro spokesperson.
