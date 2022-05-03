Advertisement

Family hopes for safe return of missing pregnant woman

Chelsea Jennings went missing from UT Medical Center Sunday Night.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police say they are searching for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings after she was last seen at UT Medical Center Sunday night.

Jennings is five months pregnant and believed to be with Dylan Wilson.

Family and friends are pleading for the safe return of their daughter and friend.

While unable to speak with WVLT News citing strong emotions, a woman saying she is Jennings’ mother declined for privacy reasons to disclose what Jennings was at the hospital for but is hoping her daughter comes home safely.

Meanwhile, a woman claiming to be Jennings’ best friend said she messaged her Monday morning and Jennings’ read it but didn’t respond.

Police say Jennings and Wilson could be in a 2003 silver Audi 43Q with TN tag 14BD12.

