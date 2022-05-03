Few storms early Wednesday with better chances later in the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll go from scattered to spotty rain and storms Wednesday with those warm temperatures! You’ll be able to enjoy those warmer temperatures the next couple of days before a cold front brings rain and storms to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty showers and storms pop-up this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start Wednesday morning around 64 degrees with more scattered storms throughout the morning hours.

Rain and storms become more spotty by Wednesday afternoon. The afternoon is partly cloudy, with a high around 80 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few spotty rain chances are possible Thursday with a high near 83 degrees. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds, but more sun to start out the day!

The cold front is on track for Friday. It looks like scattered rain and storms Thursday night, then an 80% coverage mid to late Friday morning through the afternoon hours. Then back to a 60% coverage Friday night, gradually tapering off into Saturday.

We’re continuing to monitor the latest timing in your First Alert 8-Day Planner for Mother’s Day weekend. Sunday looks like spotty rain chances and scattered clouds, with a seasonable high of 76 degrees.

A drier and even warmer stretch of weather sets up next week!

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

