Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine speaks at UT campus

Marie Yovanovitch spoke to students and community members.
The former ambassador to Ukraine appeared at The Howard Baker Center at UT.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, with thousands dying in the process.

At the Student Union building on Tennessee’s campus, students and people from the community were able to hear from someone with a unique perspective on the conflict.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch came to sign copies of her new book and speak about the current conflict overseas. She said that regardless of the action or inaction the U.S. takes, it wouldn’t have changed what was already happening.

“I don’t think anything we did or didn’t do would have affected that calculus,” said Yovanovitch.

Despite thousands of deaths, Yovanovitch feels Ukraine will still win.

“It will be ugly, the Ukrainian people will pay a huge price in blood but I do believe the Russians will as well so I ultimately believe that the Ukrainians are going to win,” said Yovanovitch.

She adds that a win for them will be having the power to be sovereign, make their own internal affairs decisions, and having the freedom to decide for themselves who they go into business with.

Vovanovitch encourages students at the end to get into a career of diplomacy if they have an interest in history and making a difference.

