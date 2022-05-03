Knox Co. DA discusses gang activity after bar shooting in north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County District Attorney General said most violent crimes and drug activity in Knox County can be traced back to gang activity including biker gangs.

On Friday, two people were killed and three were injured after police said two motorcycle gangs, the Outlaws and Pagans, started shooting at each other. District Attorney Charme Allen said gang activity in general was something that needed to be addressed more.

“It is something we need to address in law enforcement and prosecution to make sure we keep our citizens as safe as possible,” Allen said.

The District Attorney’s office created a special unit specifically for gang activity. Anytime a case involving gang members comes to her office, they try to raise the charges.

“If the jury comes back guilty after that phase, then we have what is called a bifurcated trial and we have another mini trial. Now that you found this individual guilty, we also need to tell you that this member is a gang member,” Allen said.

That means gang members can be charged a higher level of felony for being affiliated with a gang. After specific incidences, her office worked with the authorities to prevent gang members from getting revenge.

“We can sometimes preemptively look at potential crimes and stop those crimes based upon knowing what may happen as a retaliatory action and we do that in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies,” Allen said.

Knoxville City Councilwoman Lauren Rider, who represented the district where Hatmaker’s is, said she asked KPD to review calls to the bar to take more action which included the possibility of shutting the bar down.

According to KPD reports, six reports were filed there since April 2021. Calls were not expected to be gang related, but cases ranged from assault, theft, larceny and an unknown death. KPD can then present their findings to District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. If Allen feels there is a case, she can bring it to a judge and it’ll ultimately be up to the judge to decide if the bar needs to shut down.

