Knoxville’s first dog park, beer garden to host open house this weekend

By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend will be the first time that people can check out The Bark, Knoxville’s first beer garden and indoor dog park.

The Bark will have dog training, multiple indoor dog parks, and a beer garden for adults. They are holding an open house event on May 6 if you and your pet want to check out the unique concept.

Owner Hanna Harris is planning additional events to keep your pet entertained.

“From dogs to donuts, ice cream socials, yoga for parents,” said Harris.

They hope to build an outdoor space with sprinklers and a foam machine for the Summer.

“We want dog owners to get a nice cold beer from our bar area and watch their dogs play, rain or shine,” said Harris.

The Bark has three different play areas for dogs of various sizes.

Dog vaccinations will be required to enjoy the setting. The full list of requirements for your dog is on their website.

