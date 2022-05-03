Lady Vols drop series finale at Ole Miss, 3-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite out-hitting Ole Miss 5-2, No. 12 Tennessee softball dropped its rubber match to the Rebels on Monday, 3-1. Senior shortstop Ivy Davis was Tennessee’s only player with multiple hits on the night - including a solo home run in the fourth. The Lady Vols left seven runners on base and were limited to one run or less for just the fourth time this season.

Four Tennessee pitchers combined for just two hits, but two wild pitches put the Big Orange in a 2-0 hole early. Graduate Erin Edmoundson was credited with her sixth loss of the season, giving up two runs on one hit with one strikeout in two innings of work.

Davis’ home run was Tennessee’s 82nd of the season. That surpasses the 2014 total of 81 as the second-best single season total in program history. The school record stands at 100 home runs, recorded in 2015.

Tennessee wraps up the regular season at home this weekend, hosting the No. 17 Auburn Tigers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

