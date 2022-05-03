Advertisement

Pilot Company looking to fill 10,000 job openings

The company is hosting a Hiring Day on May 3.
Pilot offers benefits for full-time and part-time members.
Pilot offers benefits for full-time and part-time members.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Company announced it would hold a Hiring Day to fill 10,000 job openings ahead of the summer travel season.

According to a release, Pilot will host Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 3, at travel centers and restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

It’s looking for part-time and full-time employees who can get company perks and benefits.

The event will include an in-person meet-and-greet, on-the-spot interviews, and giveaways.

The event starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and goes until 5 p.m.

