Pilot Company looking to fill 10,000 job openings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Company announced it would hold a Hiring Day to fill 10,000 job openings ahead of the summer travel season.

According to a release, Pilot will host Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 3, at travel centers and restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

It’s looking for part-time and full-time employees who can get company perks and benefits.

The event will include an in-person meet-and-greet, on-the-spot interviews, and giveaways.

The event starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and goes until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.