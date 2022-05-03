Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three men beat a 23-year-old man until he lost consciousness in February, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. After months of searching, the attackers remain at large.

The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13, according to officials. The victim was assaulted inside the bar sometime between 12:45 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., suffered injuries to the head and face, and lost consciousness for a period of time, officials told WVLT News.

Although dozens of tips poured in after the incident, the police said they could still only provide an image of one potential suspect; therefore, they are still asking for the public’s assistance.

“They were willing to attack this person together. They also probably hang out together,” said Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said they do not think the attack was targeted, but they still need to find the men soon.

“If you go out for an evening at a bar or restaurant, wherever it is, the last thing you expect is to be beaten up,” Payne said.

The man, who was not identified by name, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being beaten but has since been released.

Payne said, “Let’s help this person feel safer, and everybody who likes to go out feels safer when they do so.”

If identified, the three attackers face aggravated assault charges. Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.

