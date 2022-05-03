Single-lane closures coming to the Spur

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Single-lane closures will affect the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge through mid-May, according to Ashley Courtney with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Crews will be cleaning up litter, downed trees and and restoring the road, Courtney said. The closures will affect the north and southbound lanes of the road from May 9 through May 19. The closures will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers should expect slowdowns and traffic during the closures.

