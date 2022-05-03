Advertisement

Tennessee Athletics continues to navigate NIL world

UT says NIL maximization efforts continue to progress
NIL update graphic
NIL update graphic(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are ten months into this new era of NIL in collegiate athletics. Working to make it an effective proposition has been the coaches and administrators involved with the Tennessee Athletics Department.

The state of Tennessee first adopted legislation governing NIL as of Jan. 1, and a recent amendment allows for Tennessee Athletics to now take a more active approach in promoting NIL opportunities for Vol and Lady Vol athletes.

Last week, UT Athletics activated a new, user-friendly NIL interest/intake form, making it easy for fans or businesses to pursue NIL partnerships with Tennessee athletes.

In addition, fans attending Tennessee athletic events will see scannable QR Codes on videoboards and in-venue signage to allow for quick and easy access to the NIL interest form.

The world of NIL is moving fast, maybe too fast for some like former Tennessee head football coach and Alabama Athletics Director Bill Battle who told a group in Knoxville on Saturday, ”It’s going to be a nightmare before it gets over. I saw it coming - I knew it would turn into a recruiting war and hopefully there will be a way to reel it back in. The pendulum swings both ways and I think it’s going too far on the other side.”

Katheryn Jones was recently added to the Tennessee Athletics staff to serve as the new Director of Name, Image and Likeness. Jones manages NIL inquiries from internal and external stakeholders and coordinates programming and resources for UT student-athletes.

Businesses and even individual fans and families who interested in learning more about NIL protocols or pursuing partnerships with Tennessee student-athletes can learn more online.

