Advertisement

Tennessee giving away $200 of meat from a local farm

Winners will be selected and notified on May 16.
Winners will get to choose $200 in local meats from the Tennessee farm of their choice.
Winners will get to choose $200 in local meats from the Tennessee farm of their choice.(Tennessee Department of Agriculture)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is hosting a contest to give away $200 in local meats from a Tennessee farm chosen by the winner.

People can register for the “Fill Your Grill” contest by visiting the Pick Tennessee Products website and clicking on the contest banner at the top of the page, according to a news release from the department. People can also register in person by visiting the Pick Tennessee Products booth at the Memphis in May International Festival until May 15.

Winners will be selected and notified on May 16.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign
From May 2 through May 8, local residents can visit Anakeesta during ‘Local Appreciation Week’...
Anakeesta to offer $5 admission to locals this week
Samantha Mayes
Body found in field identified as missing Speedwell woman
The woman could be in the Townview area.
Search underway for missing pregnant woman

Latest News

Scattered rain and storms Wednesday
Few storms early Wednesday with better chances later in the week
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
A look in the field as East Tennesseans take to the polls
Primary 2022 Elections
Zoo Knoxville loses chimpanzee to heart failure
Zoo Knoxville loses chimpanzee to heart failure
Single-lane closures coming to the Spur