Tennessee giving away $200 of meat from a local farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is hosting a contest to give away $200 in local meats from a Tennessee farm chosen by the winner.

People can register for the “Fill Your Grill” contest by visiting the Pick Tennessee Products website and clicking on the contest banner at the top of the page, according to a news release from the department. People can also register in person by visiting the Pick Tennessee Products booth at the Memphis in May International Festival until May 15.

Winners will be selected and notified on May 16.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.