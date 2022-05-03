UT teen pursuing her dream of becoming a big name in country music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As neighbors to music city, East Tennessee has had a few make it to stardom like Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, and of course legend Dolly Parton.

Now there’s another aspiring artist from Knoxville hoping to soon become a household name.

19-year-old Madison “Maddy” Dishner graduated from Knoxville Central High School (the same high school Kelsea Ballerini attended) is now a freshman at the University of Tennessee pursuing a marketing degree.

When she’s not at school or serving food at Calhoun’s on The River, she’s pursuing her dream of becoming a country singer.

”I mean honestly I’ve just loved it since I was really little. It’s just something I’ve been super passionate about,” says Dishner.

So far Dishner said she has been a finalist in several local singing competitions and is a monthly performer at the Radius Rooftop Downtown.

In February she was asked to sing the National Anthem in Thompson Bowling Arena. She said singing the national anthem at the UT Men’s basketball game versus Kentucky has been her biggest gig yet, singing in front of more than 20,000 people.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be 20,000 thousand plus people! And so I get out there to do the National Anthem and my heart just absolutely dropped but it was amazing. It was a lot of fun. But I just wasn’t expecting that many people to be there,” says Dishner.

Dishner said the small amount of sleep and free time she gets is a sacrifice she’s willing to make in order for her dreams to come true of one day singing along with some of the greats of country music.

”I’m starting to realize that like dreams don’t work unless you do kinda thing and you got to put yourself out there for things to happen the way you want them to. So that’s what I’m trying to do more of. I mean just imagining if that were to happen I think that I would like absolutely lose my mind,” shared Dishner.

Dishner said she writes her own music as well, but it’s really personal stuff and she would love to maybe share it eventually.

Right now she’s working on getting a record deal. To book Disher for events, you can contact her manager Randy Webb by calling 865-984-6367 or email at Randywebb1954@yahoo.com

