Warmer, gusty winds and high humidity ahead of a few storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warmer, humid air “blowing” into town today, ahead of a few showers and storms. The best coverage in area for rain is still on track for the end of the week, with a cold front.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with spotty showers. A few storms reached the Plateau last night, and now we have passing clouds and isolated showers for the morning hours. Temperatures dipped to upper 50s early morning, but increasing clouds nudge up temperatures to around 60 in the Valley to start the day.

Tuesday is toasty, with a high of 84 degrees, but the humidity is a bit higher. Clouds are in and out, so mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. The muggy conditions help to create a spotty pocket of rain or a storm in the afternoon through the evening. Winds increase today, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Some more rain and storms arrive overnight into early Wednesday morning, peaking at a 40% coverage of our area. We’ll start Wednesday morning around 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms carry over into Wednesday mid-morning and becoming spotty by midday. The afternoon is partly cloudy, with a high around 82 degrees.

It’s back to spotty rain chances on Thursday, and more low 80s for highs.

The cold front is on track for Friday. It looks like scattered rain and storms Thursday night, then an 80% coverage mid to late Friday morning through the afternoon hours. Then back to a 60% coverage Friday night, gradually tapering off into Saturday.

We’re continuing to monitor the latest timing in your First Alert 8-Day Planner for Mother’s Day weekend. Sunday looks like spotty rain chances and scattered clouds, with a seasonable high of 76 degrees.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.