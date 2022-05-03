‘We were very similar’ | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Naomi Judd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Naomi Judd, a member of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and Kentucky native, recently died at 76.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, her daughters Wynonna and Ashley announced her death on Saturday, just a day before the duo was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It said no further details about her death would be released and asked for privacy as the family grieves.

Dolly Parton, an East Tennessee native and star, said she was shocked to hear of Naomi’s passing as the two of them were close and similar in multiple ways.

“We were very similar,” Parton wrote on social media. “We were the same age and both Capricorns.”

She also said they loved big hair, makeup and music. Parton shared that she loved Naomi and her two daughters, noting they were always like sisters of hers.

Despite the tragedy, the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place; however, it was filled with tears, music, and laughter, according to those there. Once Wynonna and Ashley took the stage, they talked about their memory of their mother. Then, they accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together, WVLT’s sister station WSMV reported.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they said goodbye to her, and she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.

Parton sent congratulations to Wynonna and Naomi for being inducted.

“Congratulations, Wynonna, for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday,” Parton shared. “I am sorry I couldn’t be there, but I can hear Naomi saying now, ‘Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.’”

She ended the statement by sharing congratulations and condolences.

“Just know that I will always love you,” Parton said.

