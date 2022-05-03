Zoo Knoxville loses chimpanzee to heart failure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days after Zoo Knoxville welcomed the birth of a new chimpanzee, workers were mourning the passing of chimpanzee Bo.

Bo was 37-years-old Saturday when she suffered heart failure, zoo officials said. She was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine where staff tried to revive her.

Bo came to Knoxville from Cleveland with her companion Binti, who just gave birth to the zoo’s newest chimp.

“Her outgoing social nature and loyalty made her an influential member of the chimpanzee troop. The troop was given time to mourn the loss of Bo before her body was taken to UTCVM for necropsy, and the Great Apes team will continue to support them as they adjust to the loss,” zoo officials said.

“It has been a very emotional week for the chimpanzee troop and their caregivers,” said Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “We experienced the joy of Binti giving birth to Stevie on April 22 and now we are mourning the loss of Bo, one of our troop’s beloved matriarchs. Although we deal with the circle of life daily in our profession, it doesn’t lessen the sadness of the loss. We are appreciative of all the support and kindness from our community, and know she was beloved by our guests, too.”

Chimpanzees were endangered and being driven to extinction by habitat loss, disease and illegal poaching. Zoo Knoxville works with 32 other zoos to help keep up a healthy population of the animals.

