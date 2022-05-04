Advertisement

Baseball Vols set home run record

Tennessee hits 5 HR’s in win over Alabama A&M and now has a single season best 108
Fur coat and Daddy hat after HR
Fur coat and Daddy hat after HR(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee capped off it’s five game home stand in resounding fashion Tuesday night.

The Vols smacked 5 home runs in a 14-1 shellacking of Alabama A&M. The 5th came courtesy of Logan Steenstra in the bottom of the 8th inning and was the 108th of the season. That’s is a new Tennessee baseball record. Just amazing, 108 dingers in just 45 games.

The 108 homers surpasses the previous single-season program record of 107 that was set in 1998 (56 games).

Jordan Beck, Kyle Booker, Blake Burke, Ethan Payne and Steenstra all went yard for UT in the win, giving the Big Orange their sixth game of five or more home runs this season.

Not much time to rest. The Vols will leave for Lexington on Wednesday. Tennessee begins an SEC series with Kentucky, running from Thursday through Saturday. First pitch between the Vols and Wildcats on Thursday is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network, while Friday and Saturday’s games will air on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
From May 2 through May 8, local residents can visit Anakeesta during ‘Local Appreciation Week’...
Anakeesta to offer $5 admission to locals this week
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign
Samantha Mayes
Body found in field identified as missing Speedwell woman
The woman could be in the Townview area.
Search underway for missing pregnant woman

Latest News

Scattered rain and storms Wednesday
Few storms early Wednesday with better chances later in the week
Protests take place in downtown Knoxville, and people from both sides speak about possible...
Knoxville residents react to possible Roe v. Wade changes
Protests take place in downtown Knoxville, and people from both sides speak about possible...
Knoxville residents react to possible Roe v. Wade changes
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates