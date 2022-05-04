Baseball Vols set home run record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee capped off it’s five game home stand in resounding fashion Tuesday night.

The Vols smacked 5 home runs in a 14-1 shellacking of Alabama A&M. The 5th came courtesy of Logan Steenstra in the bottom of the 8th inning and was the 108th of the season. That’s is a new Tennessee baseball record. Just amazing, 108 dingers in just 45 games.

PROGRAM. RECORD.



Steenstra with a 🚀 to left and Tennessee has hit its 108th home run of the year, breaking the program record.



The 108 homers surpasses the previous single-season program record of 107 that was set in 1998 (56 games).

Jordan Beck, Kyle Booker, Blake Burke, Ethan Payne and Steenstra all went yard for UT in the win, giving the Big Orange their sixth game of five or more home runs this season.

Not much time to rest. The Vols will leave for Lexington on Wednesday. Tennessee begins an SEC series with Kentucky, running from Thursday through Saturday. First pitch between the Vols and Wildcats on Thursday is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network, while Friday and Saturday’s games will air on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

