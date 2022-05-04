Check out these events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fun events happening across East Tennessee this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!

Saturday, May 7th:

The Market Square Farmers’ Market is back this Saturday! It runs through mid-November in Market Square in Downtown Knoxville. Everything at the farmers’ market is grown, raised, and made by vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville. Products may vary by season. Go and check it out Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 17th Annual Clinch River Spring Antique Fair kicks off this weekend. In downtown Clinton Friday and Saturday, hundreds of antique vendors line the street. There will be food trucks and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy!

The 2nd annual Bigfoot Festival is this Saturday! It’s at the Townsend Vistors Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features food trucks, vendors, a bigfoot competition, and much more! It’s $5 to get in and $20 to park. If you head out there you might see some familiar WVLT faces!

Puppy Palooza is an event for the whole family, even your four-legged friends! It’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Turkey Creek. The event features live music, pet adoptions, a K9 splash zone, and much more. Puppy Palozza benefits the Young Williams Animal Shelter.

If you are looking for some berry-sweet family time on the farm look no further! The Strawberry Festival at Narramore Farms in Kingston is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go and eat some delicious strawberry treats, enjoy fun farm activities, local vendors, and much more. Admission is $10.

