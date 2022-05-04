Community helping 7-year-old fighting cancer a get his wish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven-year-old Noah Sileno is fighting cancer a second time. A year ago, his family was planning a trip to swim with dolphins before he was diagnosed with Relapsed B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Noah’s story reached a California-based nonprofit called Campaign One At Time.

Noah’s mom Martha said the organization reached out to her to see if they could help give Noah something to look forward to after treatment. Martha told them that Noah would like to fulfill his dream of going to Hawaii to swim with the dolphins

“For me, I just want memories, memories, and pictures, but for Noah he wanted to swim with dolphins, he wants to swim in the water and he wants to swim with dolphins,” said his mom Martha.

The Sileno family hopes to go on the trip in 2024 after Noah is done with treatment and gets his Broviac removed.

You can help make a donation at campaignoaat.org/noahnation. Donations can also be made via VENMO to @campaignoaat with a note that says #NoahNation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.