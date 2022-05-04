Advertisement

Dolly Parton chosen for Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame

She joins other artists including Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar.
She joins other artists including Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon...
She joins other artists including Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Savannah Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The votes are in! East Tennessee native Dolly Parton is being inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

She joins other artists including Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar.

Parton made headlines last month when she announced she was pulling her name out of this year’s list because she hasn’t “earned that right.” Officials at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected.

She told officials at NPR in an interview last week that she would indeed receive the honor if she’s voted in.

The artists will be officially inducted at a ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
If the ruling was overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions...
What Roe v. Wade being overturned means for Tennesseans

Latest News

Man convicted for sexually abusing child for 7 years
Man convicted for sexually abusing child for 7 years
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Best chance for rain on track for Friday.
From a few storms to afternoon decreasing humidity on this Wednesday