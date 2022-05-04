Advertisement

Father of infant found dead in vehicle in Snellville charged with murder

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley
Davied Japez McCorry Whatley(CBS46)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 8-month-old infant is dead after allegedly being left in a vehicle by her father.

Hospital staff at Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room alerted police after the dead child was brought in by her grandmother. Investigators later learned the girl was left in a vehicle by her father, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley of Grayson, who was arrested earlier in the day at the Snellville Police Department after he went there to pick up a gun and they found out he was wanted for a probation violation.

Police say that Whatley failed to inform them that his daughter was in the car for the hours that he was in custody. Whatley’s vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 3, was later found in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall near the dumpsters.

Whatley initially bonded out of jail, but was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.

The Snellville Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations take over the investigation. Whatley is currently being held in Gwinnett County.

