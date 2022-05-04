From a few storms to afternoon decreasing humidity on this Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After widely scattered downpours and storms, the afternoon becomes more mild but that lower humidity doesn’t last long. Thursday comes with increasing humidity, because a line of rain and storms moves through Friday with a cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some downpours and storms are developing and moving through at times this morning to midday. Temperatures start out around 64 degrees.

Clouds decrease this afternoon, along with humidity. This gives us a more mild, but still warm day. The high is around 80 degrees, with a wind out of the west around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight can cool down more, thanks to that lower humidity, helps us make to a seasonable 53 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is mostly sunny, most of the day. We’ll see a few more clouds in the afternoon, with increasing humidity, an isolated storm is possible. We could see a few more storms along the Tennessee, Kentucky line by the evening, with that front on the way. Thursday’s high will be around 83 degrees.

The cold front is on track for Friday. It looks like an 80% coverage mid to late Friday morning through the afternoon hours. Then back to a 60% coverage Friday night. Friday’s high is around 76 degrees, then scattered showers linger into Saturday with ongoing cloudy views. This is the cooler dip to high of only 70 degrees.

Mother’s Day Sunday looks like spotty rain could develop, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a seasonable high of 76 degrees.

The First Alert 8-Day Planner dries out and heats up going into next week, with a string of days in the 80s.

