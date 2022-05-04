Hooker, Harper and Barnes honored with Tennessee Sports Writers Association awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced its athletes and coaches of the year Tuesday.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was voted College Football Player of the Year, while Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes were named the women’s and men’s Coach of the Year, respectively.

Hooker led the Vols to a 7-6 record and broke single-season school records for completion percentage and passing efficiency. He accounted for 3,561 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns.

Harper led the Lady Vols to their most overall and SEC wins since 2017-18, their highest national ranking and first NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2015-16.

Barnes guided the Volunteers to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance as well as the program’s first SEC Tournament championship in 43 years. For the second time during the Barnes era, Tennessee never lost back-to-back games all season.

