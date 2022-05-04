How to enjoy the sun safely this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warmer weather may have you getting outside to enjoy the sunshine, but doctors at UT Medical Center warn there’s a danger to soaking up those rays.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The most dangerous type of skin cancer is melanoma because if it’s not caught early, it can spread quickly.

According to Dr. Laura Enomoto at UT Medical Center, 100,000 new cases of melanoma are expected to be diagnosed this year with 7,500 of those cases being deadly.

Dr. Enomoto said melanoma is most common form of skin cancer in people ages to 25 to 29.

To stay safe in sun, Dr. Enomoto said to limit your UV exposure applying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and spending time in the shade. She said every burn should be taken seriously.

“Unfortunately, getting one that first burn or that first tan doesn’t really protect you from second or third burn,” Dr. Enomoto said. “Even up to five burns can make you more at risk of developing melanoma.”

After spending time in the sun, Dr. Enomoto recommended checking over your body for any abnormalities following the simple acronym, ABCDE.

“‘A’ is scanning for asymmetry or essentially one side of the lesion doesn’t look the same as the other side. ‘B’ is for border, most melanomas can have very irregular looking borders. ‘C’ is color, so really melanomas can come in all colors and often are different colors within the same lesion, so brown, blue and black as well,” said Dr. Enomoto. “The ‘D’ is diameter, so any lesion more than about six millimeters or the size of a pencil eraser is going to be more concerning. The last is ‘E,’ or evolution, noticing that a skin spot is changing, growing with time changing color or getting thinner.”

It’s not just sun that can expose you to skin cancer. Dr. Enomoto said UV tanning beds can increase your risk for melanoma by 20%.

