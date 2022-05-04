Knoxville residents react to possible Roe v. Wade changes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Less than 24 hours after a leaked draft opinion regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade was released, people gathered to demonstrate their stance against the decision in Knoxville.

People gathered outside the federal court building and made their way to Market Square to protest against the possibility of limiting abortion options for Tennesseans.

“The Supreme Court is gearing up to take away rights of all people who are marginalized who don’t fit their agenda which is probably anybody who is not white or male,” said protestor Allie Cohn.

“Every baby deserves the chance to be born and have the opportunity to grow up,” said Steven Simpson who was among those who are happy for a possible change to Roe v. Wade.

Both sides made sure they were represented as WVLT asked people downtown what their thoughts were regarding the news.

For Barry Fowler, a conservative, he’s unhappy with the possible change as he thinks about his five daughters.

“I’d want my daughters to have their own choice,” said Fowler.

Others like Carl Easterbrook feel there is no grey area in the discussion of abortion, and is hoping for stricter laws.

“People should think twice about this abortion thing because it is killing,” said Easterbrook.

The people on both sides we spoke with said they felt like their side was the majority.

Chief Justice John Roberts has launched an investigation into how the leaked draft opinion was released.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.