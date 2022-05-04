Advertisement

Lineup announced for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

U.S. Army Parachute team, Blue Angels among performers.
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport(WVLT News)
By Harry Sullivan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lineup for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show at McGee Tyson Airport has been released.

Joining the Blue Angels, the elite flight demonstrations squadron of the U.S. Navy, are the U.S. Army Parachute team, known as the Golden Knights.

Seven groups in all have been confirmed so far including:

  • Blue Angels
  • United States Army Parachute Team
  • Younkin Airshows
  • Commemorative Air Force
  • A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
  • Greg Koontz
  • AeroShell Aerobatic Team

Denso Manufacturing Tennessee has joined the air show this year as the premier sponsor.

The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10th & 11th at McGee Tyson Airport. Tickets are not for sale at this time, but you can read more about the air show and what you can expect on the Smoky Mountain Air Show website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Rutledge Pike
Surveillance video shows crash involving a KCSO officer, van with kids inside
She joins other artists including Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon...
“I am honored” | Dolly Parton to be inducted into Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame
Community helping 7-year-old fighting cancer a get his wish
Roane County Sheriff’s Office makes drug bust near daycare
Roane County Sheriff’s Office makes drug bust near daycare