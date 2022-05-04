Lineup announced for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lineup for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show at McGee Tyson Airport has been released.

Joining the Blue Angels, the elite flight demonstrations squadron of the U.S. Navy, are the U.S. Army Parachute team, known as the Golden Knights.

Seven groups in all have been confirmed so far including:

Blue Angels

United States Army Parachute Team

Younkin Airshows

Commemorative Air Force

A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

Greg Koontz

AeroShell Aerobatic Team

Denso Manufacturing Tennessee has joined the air show this year as the premier sponsor.

The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10th & 11th at McGee Tyson Airport. Tickets are not for sale at this time, but you can read more about the air show and what you can expect on the Smoky Mountain Air Show website.

