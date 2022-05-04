Man convicted for sexually abusing child for 7 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attorneys with the DA Charme Child Abuse Unit convicted a man Wednesday who sexually assaulted a child from when the child was 5-years-old to 12-years-old, DA Charme Allen’s office told WVLT News.

Richard Chesney, 38, was convicted of rape of a child, sexual activity involving a minor and two counts each of aggravated sexual battery and rape. Attorneys argued that beginning in 2010, Chesney began sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child. The abuse continued until the child was 12 years old. The victim then disclosed what had happened, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department.

“Despite years of abuse, this child had the bravery to step forward and confront her abuser,” said DA Charme Allen. “We will continue to stand with victims and hold their abusers accountable.”

Rape of a child is a Class A felony that carries 25 to 40 years in prison with no parole. Aggravated sexual battery and rape are Class B felonies that can mean a sentence between eight and 12 years.

