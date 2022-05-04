One more warm day before cold front brings storms and cooler air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staying warm Thursday ahead of a rainy and stormy cold front Friday. On and off rain chances return Friday and stick around into the first half of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Humidity will continue to drop this evening and tonight, making for more comfortable conditions. Thanks to the lower humidity, will drop to near 53 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday is mostly sunny, most of the day. We’ll see a few more clouds in the afternoon, with increasing humidity, an isolated storm is possible. We could see a few more storms along the Tennessee, Kentucky line by the evening, with that front on the way. Thursday’s high will be around 83 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front is on track for Friday. It looks like an 80% coverage mid to late Friday morning through the afternoon hours. Then back to a 60% coverage Friday night. Friday’s high is around 76 degrees, then scattered showers linger into Saturday with ongoing cloudy views. This is the cooler dip to a high of only 70 degrees.

Mother’s Day Sunday looks like spotty rain could develop, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a near seasonable high of 78 degrees.

The First Alert 8-Day Planner dries out and heats up going into next week, with a string of days in the 80s.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

