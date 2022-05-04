Advertisement

Roane County Sheriff’s Office makes drug bust near daycare

Detectives said they found a man with suspected heroin on his person near the daycare.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted a drug bust at a home near a daycare Wednesday, according to a report from the office.

The RCSO reportedly received a tip of drug activity happening at the home, then identified Vickie Chabot, who had outstanding drug-related warrants. During her arrest, officers also located her son, Steven Stanley, who also had several warrants, the report said. Stanley reportedly had suspected heroin on his person.

“Detective Mynatt noted the proximity of the residence to a daycare facility and determined that it was within 500 feet, which will enhance the drug charges against Stanley,” the report said.

