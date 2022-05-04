Surveillance video identifies man in connection with Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who is accused of stabbing another man Tuesday night has now been arrested, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to 1100 Lula Powell Drive and located a man who had been stabbed multiple times following an altercation. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

After reviewing a surveillance video, officers were able to locate the suspect and place him in custody. He was later identified as 59-year-old Jeffery Kindred.

Officers said Kindred was also in possession of over a gram of methamphetamine when placed under arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault and drug charges.

