Vehicle free Wednesdays start in Cades Cove

Walkers and bikers can travel the loop road on Wednesdays without cars through September.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CADES COVE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cades Cove is one of the most popular spots to visit in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and now you can visit without dealing with miles of traffic.

“I love the vehicle free day due to the lack of the traffic and noise and emissions. It’s just so peaceful and you don’t have to worry about the dangers of the vehicle,” said Rebecca Jackson.

The Jacksons visit Cades Cove often and have noticed over the past few years how popular the spot has become. They came on Wednesday hoping to experience the cove with less congestion.

“We’ve noticed in it may be since the pandemic, people are wanting to get out more. Last year we noticed it was very very crowded,” said Jackson.

For years the park had half days that were vehicle free for Cades Cove but after a test run last year, the park decided to make it permanent through summer.

“People can really take their time and they can enjoy the time with their families. They can walk with their really young children ‚who might not be able to do the walk in a shorter amount of time. Or they can ride recumbent bikes that might take a little bit longer. Or you know just people that might not ride as fast. That’s okay. It’s a vehicle free day and you have all day,” said Lisa Nagurny with Great Smoky Mountains.

Nagurny said half day closures also created a traffic jam of people in cars waiting to get into the cove and walkers trying to get out.

“So when there’s just the blanket we know it’s not opening until the next morning we don’t have people trying to wait around and causing more traffic congestion and worrying about parking and things like that,” she said.

Now on Wednesdays walkers and bikers have all day to make the loop.

