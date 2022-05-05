Authorities looking for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing woman.

Katrina Manning was last seen on April 21, officials said. They added that her wallet, ID and phone were found in the road at 3136 Gailbrath St. Manning is a white woman with brown hair and eyes.

Those with information should reach out to the ETVCS at http://www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org/ or by texting **TIPS.

