Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing woman

Katrina Manning was last seen on April 21, officials said.
Katrina Manning
Katrina Manning(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing woman.

Katrina Manning was last seen on April 21, officials said. They added that her wallet, ID and phone were found in the road at 3136 Gailbrath St. Manning is a white woman with brown hair and eyes.

Those with information should reach out to the ETVCS at http://www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org/ or by texting **TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

LANDLORD FIGHTS BACK
Knoxville landlord fighting back against rising rent, keeping families in homes
A Knoxville man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.
Knoxville man arrested for assaulting officer at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville is investigating after a viral video surfaced showing a...
Video of racial slur prompts disciplinary action by Grace Christian Academy
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Oliver Springs woman hospitalized after pedestrian crash