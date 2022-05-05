Can shoppers expect an increase in prices at the Farmers’ Market?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- When it comes to shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables, many make their way to the Nourish Knoxville Farmers’ Market at Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

The Market opened on Wednesday for the season, but due to the rising cost of just about everything as of late, will you be paying more for fresh produce?

While talking with farmers and vendors at the market we’ve heard different things.

Some told WVLT they haven’t had to make any price changes on their products, while some say they were forced to.

For example, Willard Brown with Spring Oak Farm said they haven’t had to increase the price of their products to shoppers because the price of their seeds hasn’t gone up that much. Brown said it’s also because the family-owned farm doesn’t have to worry about a middle man whatsoever.

“We’re what’s called vertically integrated. This means in simple terms we plant the seed and we own it at every step up the ladder till it reaches the consumer. There’s no middle man whatsoever. Some seeds have gone up in small increments but not that bad. The only thing we really have to guard against is transportation costs. Freight because of the price of gas, freight is high. But most of our suppliers operate on a basis that if you serve minimum dollar order there are no freight charges, and they haven’t changed that. We order a lot of seeds so we make sure that we meet the minimum requirement which cuts out the freight costs and that keeps our costs down,” shared Brown.

But when it comes to meat, Logan Zavels with Zavels Family Farms said they’ve had to increase their prices several times to keep up with demand.

“All of our feed pricing has gone up, also our processing bill has gone up so we kinda had to run all the numbers and see if we were even coming out on anything so we did up our prices at the beginning of last year, and we’ve just had to kind increase every time cause we have to keep up with demand,” said Zavels

She said they’ve had to go up $0.25 to $0.50 a pound on produce and for ground beef an extra $1 per pound.

Some browsing the Farmers’ Market on Wednesday said shopping local was a bit more pricey compared to grocery stores but worth it.

”Maybe the eggs were a little bit more expensive, but they’re fresh. We want to support local businesses. So no matter the cost, even if it is a little bit more we like to help the community,” said Ashley Bowers.

”I feel like I spend more money, but I feel like the quality of the product is so much better and that’s worth it for me,” shared Jacqueline Warren.

The Nourish Knoxville Farmers’ Market takes place rain or shine. Below are the dates and times for 2022 season:

May 4 – November 19, 2022

Wednesdays from 10 am – 1 pm

Saturdays from 9 am – 1 pm

*No market on November 26

Saturday market returns December 3, 10, & 17 from 10 am – 2 pm

