Enjoy today’s only spotty rain chances with a First Alert for strong to severe storms Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday only has spotty rain and storms developing late in the day, ahead of Friday’s cold front. We’re still on track for an 80% coverage, but the First Alert Weather Day is added due to the risk for damage potential from 10 AM to 4 PM.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Thanks to the lower humidity this morning, temperatures drop to 53 degrees in the Valley and upper 40s in the higher elevations. It’s a mostly clear morning, and pockets of fog are developing.

Thursday is mostly sunny, most of the day. We’ll see a few more clouds in the afternoon, with increasing humidity so an isolated storm is possible. We could see a few more storms along the Tennessee, Kentucky line by the evening, with that front on the way. Thursday’s high is around 83 degrees.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms developing. We’ll stay warm under the clouds, with a low of only 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

First Alert severe storm risks Friday. (WVLT)

The cold front is on track for Friday. It looks like an 80% coverage mid to late Friday morning through the afternoon hours. The storms are becoming more concentrated 10 AM to Noon, which kicks off our First Alert Weather Day. We could have damaging wind and hail out of some of these storms until around 4 PM. We’ll have a midday high of 76 degrees, fueling that stronger storm risk.

Friday evening now looks like spotty rain, before more scattered rain returns Friday night through Saturday. This keeps Saturday cool, around 68 degrees.

Mother’s Day Sunday looks like spotty rain could develop, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a near seasonable high of 78 degrees.

The First Alert 8-Day Planner dries out and heats up going into next week, with a string of days in the 80s, and isolated rain and storms starting to developing again mid-week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

