First Alert Friday before a drier Mother’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stray storms rumble through our northwestern counties Thursday evening. Everyone gets rain, including at least two lines of strong thunderstorms Friday. That’s a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

Dreary and cool showers linger with us Saturday but Mother’s Day starts a substantial warming trend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Thursday evening is definitely the time to get the yard mowed, or knock out some chores. Most have a great grilling forecast. After 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, stray storms are more likely in the NW counties: Fentress, McCreary, Scott, etc. Most other stay dry. Some of these small but intense storms could produce gusts to 40 mph and create ponding on the roads.

There’s also a quick window of less severe rain after midnight, and into very early Friday. This is NOT the WVLT First Alert. The lows will be very warm, with almost everyone waking up to the 60s.

You will really want to pack the rain gear in the van or truck Friday, but we will not have immediate rain as most head out the door. The WVLT First Alert starts at 10:00 a.m. Friday, continuing to 4:00 p.m.

Nothing has changed here except the overall coverage of rain. Rain is now a slam dunk. Reminder: there are two distinct lines of storm. There will even be sunshine in between.

LOOKING AHEAD

Happy Mother’s Day! There’s a limited chance of showers, mostly early Sunday, and mostly in the Foothills or Smoky Mountains. We’re partially cloud-covered, with decent windows of sunshine. This also really cranks up the warming trend.

