Advertisement

Hiker finds human remains in Tellico Plains, sheriff says

A hiker found human remains in the Tellico Plains area earlier this week, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.
Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hiker found human remains in the Tellico Plains area earlier this week, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

The hiker stumbled upon the remains on Old Furnace Road, he said. Detectives responded and now the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to investigate what happened.

The victim was identified and their family was notified, however authorities have not released their identity yet.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Two University of Tennessee students were arrested after purposefully damaging a food delivery...
Students arrested, accused of throwing UT robot, causing over $5,000 in damage
Patrick Callahan and Brock Garland
Students arrested, accused of throwing UT robot, causing over $5,000 in damage
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks several lines of intense thunderstorms Friday.
First Alert Friday before a drier Mother’s Day
Ben Cathey's First Alert
Ben Cathey's First Alert
Lifeguards at Soaky Mountain Waterpark are training on water rescues and CPR before the park...
Soaky Mountain prioritizing safety ahead of 2022 season