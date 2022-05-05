Hiker finds human remains in Tellico Plains, sheriff says

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hiker found human remains in the Tellico Plains area earlier this week, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

The hiker stumbled upon the remains on Old Furnace Road, he said. Detectives responded and now the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to investigate what happened.

The victim was identified and their family was notified, however authorities have not released their identity yet.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.