Knoxville landlord fighting back against rising rent, keeping families in homes

Researches report the median rent price in Knoxville currently stands at a little more than $1,000 for a one-bed apartment and close to $1,400 for a two-bed.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Apartment List’s rent report, the national year-over-year rent is up 16.3%. Knoxville landlord Lacy Mellon said she doesn’t recommend more than 10% for Knoxvillians who are already managing other extra household expenses like gas and groceries.

Mellon, also a realtor with Re/Max Tri Star Realty manages 38 rental properties in Knoxville and owns 20. While she has recommended rent increases for other owners, she’s implemented a safety net for her tenants.

“I always run my numbers to where I know I have an extra percentage to make up for some of those added costs, so if at all possible, I try not to let my tenants inherit those extras expenses because I have a wider margin and a wider gap that I’ve already built in to my properties,” Mellon said.

This is something other owners can’t do as they collect added ownership expenses due to inflation.

Researches also report the median rent price in Knoxville currently stands at a little more than $1,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and close to $1,400 for a two-bedroom.

WVLT News learned some Knoxville realtors have worked with outside corporations who buy properties, renovate them then rent them out at a higher price. It’s not a new concept, but Knoxville has become a very competitive market. This means competition are likely to match what some consider high prices.

