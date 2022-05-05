Knoxville man arrested for assaulting officer at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Edward Kelley was interviewed by the FBI in June of 2021 and told investigators that he went to D.C. to attend a rally for Former President Donald Trump before he walked around the United States Capitol Building, an FBI report said. He told investigators that he did not go inside the building, according to the report.

The report said he was wearing a red MAGA hat with a black TCAPP (The Church at Planned Parenthood in Maryville) hoodie. He was also pictured wearing a gas mask and green tactical helmet.

“KELLEY, along with two other unidentified men, are in an altercation with a USCP officer. KELLEY and the other two men throw the USCP officer to the ground as depicted in the four images below,” documents stated. “KELLEY and the other two men throw the USCP officer to the ground as depicted in the four images below.”

"KELLEY, along with two other unidentified men, are in an altercation with a USCP officer." (U.S. DOJ)

Kelley then reportedly moved to the top of the stairs and was seen pushing and pulling on a medal barricade.

When he reached the Senate Wing Door, he allegedly used a piece of wood to break the glass next to it and entered in through the window. He then kicked the door open to let others in, the report said.

Kelley was also spotted on several security cameras moving throughout the Capitol. He reportedly exited around 40 minutes after he first entered.

Kelley was charged with assault, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property, unlawful entry and physical violence, and violent entry, disorderly conduct and other offenses.

